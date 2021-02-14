CHEAT SHEET
Guinea Declares Ebola Epidemic, First Deaths From Virus Since 2016
After the country’s first deaths from Ebola since 2016, public health officials in Guinea declared it an epidemic Sunday. The virus, which killed over 11,000 people in West Africa in an outbreak from 2014 to 2016, causes fever and hemorrhaging. Health officials said they’ve recorded seven cases and three deaths from Ebola as of Sunday. The country of 13 million, among the world’s poorest, is also currently fighting outbreaks of measles and yellow fever, as well as the coronavirus. Deployment of an Ebola vaccine is expected to begin as early as this week, according to The Washington Post.