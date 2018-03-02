Gun Groups See Membership Uptick After Parkland Shooting

The National Rifle Association and other gun-rights groups have seen a spike in membership in the aftermath of the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, according to TIME. A source told the outlet that the NRA has noticed “more people than usual join, renew memberships or donate money” to the group. Memberships to gun-rights groups tend to spike when 2nd Amendment rights are "threatened"—but recruitment efforts have taken on a more "urgent tone" as of late, TIME reported. Groups that have taken more extreme stances than the NRA have also seen an uptick. Membership applications at the National Association for Gun Rights have “grown by 30% over the last week,” and Gun Owners of America claims that it's gained “‘hundreds of new members in the last week."
