Gunmaker Will Pay Up Over Sandy Hook Massacre

Nine families whose loved ones were murdered in the Sandy Hook massacre have settled with Remington Arms, the gun manufacturer whose semiautomatic rifle was used in the 2012 shooting, according to a new court filing.

The Waterbury, Connecticut, filing, first reported by ABC News, did not reveal any financial terms, nor did it disclose when the settlement was reached. It brings an end to a seven-year battle between the families and the company, which is now the first gunmaker held liable for a mass shooting.

The families, who represent five adults and four children who were killed, plan to speak at an 11 a.m. news conference to announce the settlement.

Adam Lanza, 20, used Remington’s Bushmaster XM15-E2S semiautomatic rifle—a gun similar to the M16s used by the U.S. Military—to kill 20 first-graders and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. Some of the Newtown, Connecticut, families sued Remington in 2015 for wrongful death, claiming the gunmaker willfully provided citizens with a gun designed for military and police use.

The gunmaker, which went bankrupt in 2020, said it could not be held liable due to a federal statute that protects gunmakers from the actions their customers take with their weapons.