Gusts of Wind Knock Down New U.S. Border Barrier

Several gigantic panels of a new barrier being installed along the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico, California, were blown down by high winds Wednesday, landing in Mexican territory, the U.S. Border Patrol said. The steel bollard panels, 30 feet tall, had been anchored in concrete but it had not set. According to the National Weather Service, the area reported gusts of around 20 to 30 mph around that time. Eleven miles of border barrier in the area are being replaced with a barrier constructed of steel bollards filled with concrete and and rebar, then topped with metal plates.