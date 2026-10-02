Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s Fiancé Dies on 34th Birthday
“I’ve screamed until my throat burns,” Gypsy Rose Blanchard said.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s fiancé, Ken Urker, died at his Louisiana home on Thursday, which was his 34th birthday. A family member found him unresponsive, a source close to the family told People. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office told People that deputies responded to the home around 6:15 p.m. and found Urker “dead upon arrival.” TMZ first reported his death. According to TMZ, Blanchard had sent Urker a “happy birthday” text but received no reply. Urker’s sister, Autumn, confirmed his death during a TikTok livestream Thursday evening. She said his last words to her were “I love you.” Blanchard and Urker first connected while she was in prison for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. He proposed in 2018, and they later separated before rekindling their relationship in 2019. They welcomed their daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, in December 2024. In a statement to People, Blanchard called Urker her “soulmate” and said, “I’m in disbelief. I can’t think. I’ve screamed until my throat burns.” She said she believed he died of an overdose but did not know whether it was intentional. “He was not in a good state of mind lately,” Blanchard added.
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