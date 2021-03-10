Hackers Breach Security Startup’s 150,000 Cameras and Footage Archive: Report
EYE SPY
Hackers breached a security startup’s network of cameras Tuesday, gaining access to the company’s live surveillance feeds and its archive of footage, Bloomberg reports. The intruders reportedly broke into the systems of Verkada, Inc., which included 150,000 cameras across the world surveilling the likes of Tesla, Cloudflare, and multiple hospitals. Some of the surveillance equipment employed facial recognition to identify the subjects of the footage. Hackers showed a video of one hospital’s staff in Florida subduing a patient and restraining him on his bed. Tillie Kottmann, one of the purported hackers, told Bloomberg that the reasoning behind the hack was “lots of curiosity, fighting for freedom of information and against intellectual property, a huge dose of anti-capitalism, a hint of anarchism—and it’s also just too much fun not to do it.”