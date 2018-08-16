Hackers Targeted U.S. Firms, Alaska Delegation on China Trade Mission

CHEAT SHEET
Chinese hackers targeted American companies and U.S. government networks in May, before and after a state trade delegation from Alaska traveled to China, Reuters reports. Security firm Recorded Future said the hackers used computers at Tsinghua University, an elite university in Beijing. The cyberattack appeared to target energy and communications companies, and organizations with links to the Alaska trade delegation, though it is unknown if any of the hacks were successful. The attack came as trade tensions were ratcheting up between the U.S. and China. Trade talks between the two nations are due to restart at the end of August.