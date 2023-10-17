CHEAT SHEET
    Hamas May Have Used North Korean Weapons in Israel: South Korea

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    Firefighters work to put out a fire in an open field, following a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip

    Amir Cohen/Reuters

    South Korea’s military said in a briefing Tuesday that North Korea may have provided a number of the weapons Hamas used in its brutal attack on Israel last week, including F-7 rocket-propelled grenades and 122mm artillery shells. A senior official from Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff also told UPI that North Korea may be helping the militants in Gaza with combat strategy—with the two forces using a similar “asymmetric attack pattern.” Pyongyang claimed the idea was a “groundless and false rumor” on its state-managed Korean Central News Agency. According to The Wall Street Journal, South Korea’s Tuesday report used videos of the Hamas attacks as evidence and claimed that its northern neighbor had a history of arms deals in the Middle East. North Korea, for its part, has publicly backed Hamas and called Israel’s retaliation “ceaseless criminal actions.”

