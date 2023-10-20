CHEAT SHEET
Stella McCartney Sued for Blocking Hamptons Beach Access
In the latest beach battle pitting a wealthy landowner against angry locals, Stella McCartney has reportedly been sued by Hamptons residents for erecting a 230-feet barrier in front of her home. The wall of sandbags is designed to protect against erosion, but for years Hamptonites have complained that it blocks them from accessing the water. “My children, five-year-old twins, have never used that beach because it’s just not safe to navigate that obstacle. It’s too far to drop,” said one of the locals, Joe Karpinski. According to the Daily Mail, McCartney and her husband are seeking to level the original home and build a new, grander residence further inland.