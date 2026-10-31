ANGER RUNS DEEP Hannity Blindsided as His Own Callers Turn on Trump The Fox star was not sympathetic to Republicans who feel they were fed a lie by President Donald Trump in 2024. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Fox News star Sean Hannity has been ambushed by fed-up Republicans who called into his radio show.

Listeners ringed The Sean Hannity Show to raise concerns about President Donald Trump’s failure to deliver on his 2024 campaign promises that have the party in peril in the midterms, but Hannity remained defiant and defended the president.

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“I think the disconnect here with everybody, I believe, is the frustration with the Republicans. And by no means is that an endorsement of the Democrats, but I also have a problem with thinking that I have to choose the lesser of two evils in that sense,” a man named Josh from Ohio said before being cut off by a defensive Hannity, according to a transcript from Media Matters for America.

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Hannity fired back, “Is it really the lesser of two evils, or is this a battle between maybe some weak Republicans, I’ll concede the point, RINO Republicans, and those that would tread the Constitution, that agenda that I just read off, would that not forever destroy the country, the freedom, the liberty that we take—that we’ve had our entire lives?”

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The Ohio man was not swayed.

“I think the problem—why you have people that are hesitant to vote is because we were convinced by Donald Trump that he was different. And the results on the ground here for, you know, hardworking Americans working paycheck—” he continued before again being cut off.

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Hannity interjected, “You mean 3.5 percent GDP growth today, borders that are totally, completely closed, the largest tax cuts in history, the lowest murder rate in the history of the country. I mean, what are you—stopping Iran from ever having a nuclear weapon? Do you give him credit for anything?”

When Josh then tried to talk about rising gas prices, Hannity again interjected, not wanting to hear anything negative about Trump.

Josh was not the only conservative fed up with MAGA. Travis from Virginia was very concerned about the war in Iran and unimpressed with Trump in his second term.

“I want to say I’ve been voting for Trump ever since he started this thing, but I’m kind of on the edge now with him because it’s just—it’s this childish act of his that he keeps, continues to do,” he told Hannity. “And, you know, both Democrats and Republicans alike, they can’t get their act together.”

Hannity again tried to point to GDP growth, which does not cover the higher gas and grocery prices that have Americans hurting. As such, Travis pushed back.

“We had no business going and fighting a war that we had nothing to use to fight with,” he said, highlighting the military’s reportedly depleted arsenal, which has been strained by the number of attempted drone strikes by Iran.

The pile-on was not over yet. A man named Jon called to say he was disillusioned with American politics and wasn’t going to vote at all this time.

“I don’t feel like I need to go out and vote, and I don’t think I can vote for being represented anyway,” he said. “I don’t like any of these people.”

Hannity then argued with him for a moment, raising the specter of the Democratic Socialists of America, and concluded he understood he wouldn’t convince him to get out and vote.

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