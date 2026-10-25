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Hannity Ties the Knot With His Fox News Sweetheart

Fox News royalty Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt were married over the weekend.

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he attends a Fox News town hall hosted by Sean Hannity in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. September 4, 2024.

Evelyn Hockstein/Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

By Christopher Buchanan

Fox News royalty Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt were married over the weekend at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach. The Sean Hannity Show host, 64, divorced his previous wife in 2019 after 26 years of marriage, and reportedly began dating 50-year-old Earhardt, a co-host of Fox & Friends, the same year. Donald and Melania Trump attended the pre-wedding celebration at the Everglades Club in Mar-a-Lago. “I’ve had a personal relationship with President Trump for over 30 years. When Ainsley and I began planning this celebration, it was important to us that he could be part of this special time in our lives. We chose to host a party at Mar-a-Lago and paid fair market value for the venue,” Hannity said. The affair was a gathering of some of the most prominent right-wing pundits and politicians in the country, including Laura Ingraham, Karoline Leavitt, Eric Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Ron DeSantis. The president was not able to attend the wedding ceremony.

Read it at TMZ

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