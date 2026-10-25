RIGHT MATCH Hannity Ties the Knot With His Fox News Sweetheart Fox News royalty Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt were married over the weekend. Evelyn Hockstein/Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS # 1

Fox News royalty Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt were married over the weekend at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach. The Sean Hannity Show host, 64, divorced his previous wife in 2019 after 26 years of marriage, and reportedly began dating 50-year-old Earhardt, a co-host of Fox & Friends, the same year. Donald and Melania Trump attended the pre-wedding celebration at the Everglades Club in Mar-a-Lago. “I’ve had a personal relationship with President Trump for over 30 years. When Ainsley and I began planning this celebration, it was important to us that he could be part of this special time in our lives. We chose to host a party at Mar-a-Lago and paid fair market value for the venue,” Hannity said. The affair was a gathering of some of the most prominent right-wing pundits and politicians in the country, including Laura Ingraham, Karoline Leavitt, Eric Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Ron DeSantis. The president was not able to attend the wedding ceremony.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register