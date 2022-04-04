Harrison Ford to Star in First Major TV Role in New Series From ‘Ted Lasso’ Creator

Veteran movie star Harrison Ford is finally taking his talents to the small screen. The Indiana Jones actor is joining the cast of AppleTV+’s Shrinking, marking his first major TV series role. He will co-star alongside Jason Segel in the comedy series about therapists navigating their careers as they grapple with significant changes in their personal lives.

Shrinking comes from Warner Bros. Television. It was written by Segel and two of the comedic masterminds behind Apple’s feel-good hit series Ted Lasso—co-creator and showrunner Bill Lawrence and writer-slash-star Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent hive, assemble). Together, Segel, Lawrence, and Goldstein are executive producing the project.

Segel also plays the series lead, a grieving therapist who throws the ethical rulebook out the window and begins telling his clients exactly what he thinks and feels. However, his new #NoFilter approach to his job begins to have serious ramifications both on his life and those of the people around him.

Ford will be taking on the role of Dr. Phil Rhodes, a hardworking “blue collar shrink” with his own successful practice. A recent Parkinson’s diagnosis forces Phil to reevaluate his personal and professional legacy. The poignant comedy role is a bit of a departure for the 79-year-old action hero, but he is not permanently straying from his whip-cracking roots. Ford will be appearing in Indiana Jones 5 sometime next year.