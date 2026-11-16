OH, BROTHER Harry Blindsides William With Surprise Ukraine Trip The Prince and Princess of Wales have landed in India and put on an unflashy display after waking to pictures of Harry in Lviv. Roman Baluk/Roman Baluk/ Reuters # 3

Prince Harry has made a surprise visit to Ukraine to visit injured servicemen on the eve of his brother’s trip to India. It is an extraordinary provocation to the royal family, and especially to William, who is in Mumbai for the Earthshot Prize. So much for all those promises the other day that they wouldn’t distract from the royal family’s work. It’s all just nonsense. No one is saying the war in Ukraine isn’t important, or that the fate of injured servicemen isn’t so either. But for Harry to do it now as part of the run-up to the Invictus Games (his Olympics-style event for veterans) feels very much like an angry child still stamping his feet. Look at the scale of what William and Catherine will be doing in India. They are meeting 5,000 people. They are meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are giving out £5 million in award money. Harry, telling an audience in Lviv, “You’re going to win the war,” and talking about Ukraine hosting the Invictus Games afterward, looks pathetic. Harry’s visit came the day before William and Kate landed in Mumbai early Monday morning. Early photos show them riding an escalator in a subway station after they reportedly flew over on a commercial flight. So far, they’ve spent their trip playing cricket and making tea.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

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