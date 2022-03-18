The Harry Potter Reunion Special Is Finally Coming to Real TV

Next stop on the Hogwarts Express? Cartoon Network and TBS.

On Friday, Warner Bros confirmed that Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which was released on HBO Max earlier this year, will be once again hitting TV screens on April 10. Now, Potterheads who don’t subscribe to the premium streaming service will be able to share in the, well, magic of seeing their faves reunited on screen.

The reunion featured almost every major cast member of the beloved fantasy franchise, including the big three—Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. Baddies Tom Felton, Helena Bonham Carter, and Ralph Fiennes also appeared in the special, among many others.

Notably absent, however, was She Who Must Not Be Named, aka series creator J.K. Rowling, who has continued to make headlines for her persistent preaching of transphobic views. Many cast members have distanced themselves from Rowling in recent years and Return to Hogwarts largely avoided even mentioning the author, only showing a few seconds of archived interview footage.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will first air on Cartoon Network at 6 pm PT during the channel’s ACME block (a night of mostly live action programming geared towards older kids and families). Then, it will air on sister network TBS at 8 pm. PT.

The network TV premiere of the reunion will also include a never-before-seen preview of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. This new addition to the expansive Wizarding World franchise apparates into theaters on April 15.