Judge Dismisses Hate Crime Case Against White Woman Who Spat on Black Woman
‘SPIT ON ONCE AGAIN’
Charges made against a white woman who spat on a Black woman during 2021 protests in Connecticut have been dismissed. On Friday, a judge dismissed hate crime and other charges against Yuliya Gilshteyn. Gilshteyn, who spat on Keren Prescott at the Connecticut state Capitol, was granted a special probation program that allows first-time offenders to avoid a criminal record. Her requirements include 100 hours of anti-hate instruction. The incident occurred on Jan. 6, 2021 at a rally at Connecticut’s Capitol, the same day as the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As Prescott took part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration, Gilshteyn was protesting mandatory vaccines for children and COVID-19 masking requirements. Prescott, who was masked, asked Gilshteyn to back up as she was not wearing a mask. Gilshteyn spat in her face and fled the scene. After the judge dismissed the charges, Prescott said the outcome was the same as “being spit on once again.”