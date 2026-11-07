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Haunting Final Call From Doomed Jet Passenger Revealed

The 24-year-old nanny FaceTimed her sister, excited about flying on a private jet to the Bahamas.

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB A Learjet crashes in a residential area in Palm Beach County, Florida, US, November 1, 2026, in this still image obtained from social media video. Aki Kuusisto/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. VERIFICATION: - Road layout, business signage and buildings matched archive and satellite images. - Date verified by timestamp on dashcam.

Aki Kuusisto/Aki Kuusisto/via REUTERS

By Evgenia Anastasakos

The nanny traveling on the Learjet 60 plane that crashed into a South Florida mobile home park last week made a final video call to her sister before takeoff, her sister said. Angie Ramirez Cetina tells the US Sun that her sister, 24-year-old Anita Maria Cetina, FaceTimed her to show her the children she was caring for and the private jet. “She was very happy,” she said. “She was truly happy because she had never been to the Bahamas, and even though she was working, she didn’t see it as work.” Anita, a bioengineering graduate from Colombia, had been caring for the young children—Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2—of Adam Robinson and Helen Sharp for about a year and a half. She died alongside the family, their friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, and crew members Jeffrey Gregory and Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras. Angie told The Sun that she and Anita were “inseparable.”

Read it at The Sun

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