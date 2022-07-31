‘FBoy Island’ Is in Total Chaos. Who’s Gonna Win?!

We saw this coming from a mile away: Peter Park is a confirmed FBoy. Who would’ve thought? The whiny boy shouting “I’VE CHAAANGED!” after locking himself in a bathroom is, shockingly, not ready for a relationship.

This week on FBoy Island, our favorite girlies have each whittled down their remaining stragglers into their Final Two. While we won’t reveal who they are just yet (more coming below!), the choices are admittedly a little too obvious. Throughout Episodes 7 and 8, it’s clear to see who Mia, Louise, and Tamaris will select heading into the final episodes.

The ladies arrived on the island to pick out the love of their life from a dozen self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” and “FBoys,” and now are down to their final quartet of bros. Some (Tamaris) have only Nice Guys. Others (Mia) managed to fall for the charades of the FBoys.

In the end, Nice Guys split the cash prize with the women who chose them. FBoys can take all $100,000 for themselves—unless they decide they’ve reformed. Poor Mia is sitting on four bad decisions; that is, unless she can convince one of her chosen FBoys to really fall for her and split the dough.

While Tamaris is helping herself to a whole silver platter of Nice Guys, her future in the game isn’t clear cut. She can’t keep her mind off a certain ex-player voted off weeks ago: Niko, come back! Maybe Nikki Glaser has a surprise in store for her next week.

Heading into the final two episodes, the boys are going to have a lot of ’splainin to do at the second annual “Mansplain” (in which every man returns to comment on the ladies’ final choices). In the meantime, we’ll round up what we, the most fervent fans of FBoy Island, think about the six guys.

Fletcher: What should Mia do about her FBoy gaggle?

Laura: PETER!!!

Fletcher: We always knew he had the worst intentions…

Allegra: Poor Mia. Poor Mia! My heart hurts for her. Especially when she says her greatest fear is living and dying alone. And yet … I dunno man. Her radar is so off. Clearly!

Laura: I knew it was coming, but I still really felt for Mia once she realized all three of her remaining dudes are FBoys. I’m not sure there's much she can do! I guess her best option is to suss out whether Danny or Peter seem to have really “changed”?

Allegra: Yeah, or at least which one is more likely to actually split the money with her instead of going full douche.

Fletcher: Maybe she should steal one of Tamaris’ Nice Guys for her own. That's her best bet.

Laura: Tamaris continues to be the champion FBoy detector.

Fletcher: Clearly! Even Louise is bad. Most of Mia’s FBoys were clear, but Kian? KIAN??

Allegra: It’s kind of comical how bad they are at playing the game, in the sense of choosing Nice Guys over Fboys. Is it because dudes like Kian are good actors? Or because Mia is just too driven by her heart instead of her brain?

Fletcher: Maybe the FBoy vs. Nice Guy debate is more clear for us with the confessionals, but damn, I can't help but think that these gals are bad at the game. (Minus Tamaris.)

Laura: Maybe it’s a bit of both? I also feel like it's because Nice Guy and FBoy mean one thing in the show and another in the real world; some of the women might be looking for FBoy vibes based on what makes a guy an FBoy in real life (being a player) versus what makes someone an FBoy on the show (being in it specifically for money)?

Fletcher: Yeah, totally. It’s all about the dough!

So let’s talk about the other girls, since we’ve started. The decisions for the girls’ final two seemed locked in before Episodes 7 and 8. Was anything unexpected?

Allegra: Okay, I have to be honest. I was not expecting Tom and Mercedes and Peter to still be here! Am I naive???

Laura: I am shocked Tom's still here. The other two, I figured would stay.

Fletcher: I thought they'd be gone, but during this week's episodes, it was SO clear that the women had no interest in any of the other guys.

Allegra: I know I thought that Peter would make it to the end last time, but everyone was so on the fence about him that when he revealed he was an Fboy, I was like … what’s the point now!

Laura: Mia must really, really like him!

Allegra: Okay, that’s true. Although they all acted like this was such a tough choice to make! I can’t say I was surprised by any of the people they picked to ax, but Tom is such a weirdo that choosing to keep him around is just a Choice I Cannot Abide.

Fletcher: Right. But Mia has forged more of a real connection with him than with the other guys (I guess?), so he's the best shot if she wants any of that cash.

Allegra: Mia and her questionable taste, I swear …

Fletcher: I cannot with Tom. Why is he still here?

Laura: I can only assume he came off very differently in person.

Fletcher: I kind of see where Louise is at, though. She has remarkable chemistry with Mercedes, and Benedict is just a great dude. This final duo is exactly what FBoy Island is about.

I also feel like there's nothing glaringly wrong with Casey. He's perfect. They keep trying to be like, “Casey and Garrett! Casey and Garrett!” but he’s reformed.

Allegra: They are all memorable characters, no matter what. That Casey and Garrett tension is so played out!

Fletcher: Right!!

Let's talk about the other random guys who got voted off.

… Actually, I already forgot about them.

Allegra: Me too HAHAHAHA…

NEXT QUESTION!

Fletcher: Do you think the girls were actually able to glean anything from their gossipping with background boys?

Allegra: I mean … not really! IMO!

As you said, their decisions were made … and these girls aren’t the most perceptive. No offense to them! That said, I do think that Louise is increasingly skeptical of Mercedes, albeit not skeptical enough to ax him.

Fletcher: I think all the info about Tom and Mercedes being friends was random. I liked hearing about that.

Why did those two become friends? Talk about polar opposites!

Laura: I feel like the answer is: “Tom’s nice to everyone in the house.” Have we seen him be mean to anyone? Is he capable of meanness? I’m not sure.

Allegra: When he punched a table, I was pretty scared. It was mean to my ears

Laura: Oh god, I forgot about that.

Allegra: He mostly takes his anger out on himself and the game, but all that journaling seems to be helping him from lashing out at any of the dudes who think he’s a freak. I love that Benedict said that in his journal he writes tons of jokes about Tom.

Fletcher: I feel like Tom's too bizarre to become friends with anyone, so he latched onto the other guy who couldn't make friends with anyone—Mercedes.

Laura: Also a solid theory.

Fletcher: OK, since we're talking about the guys now, what are you looking forward to in the mansplain?

Allegra: Everyone shitting on Tom. Love a Tom joke!

Laura: I feel like people are gonna go to TOWN on Mercedes.

Allegra: Oh, absolutely. That’s gonna be messy.

I also am low-key excited to hear whatever Austin has to say about everyone. That guy was such a villain—the ultimate Fboy! Peak asshole!

Fletcher: Casey was really hyping this up to be wild. I feel like he needs to speak his truths about Peter.

Laura: If nothing else, speak it so I can stop vaguely hearing about it!

Allegra: Oh my god, absolutely. He’s gonna be so calm as he lists all his grievances.

Fletcher: Can Garrett and Nikki co-host the mansplain? Please!

Allegra: The dream! Or maybe Nikki and her coyote puppet, the one who taught the boys in Limbro about consent.

Laura: Give that puppet an Emmy!

Allegra: Nikki has really upped her already fantastic game this season. She made me cackle SO many times with those Limbro dudes. I eagerly await the return of dumb-dumb Mikey D and whatever dumb-dumb things he has to say about his boy Danny actually being a dick, or whatever.

Laura: I feel like the room swung in Danny's favor pretty quickly these past few weeks. How do you think he's gonna do?

Fletcher: Oooh, that’s so true.

Allegra: Honestly, pretty well? He was one of the guys I was a little surprised to find out was an FBoy. I can see him actually proving he’s reformed! I still have a little faith in him. I don’t think the guys are gonna be TOO harsh on him either.

Laura: I agree—I see them coming for Peter harder than Danny.

Fletcher: Mia has not proven herself smart enough to do this, but she should really try some sort of bartering with Danny and Peter. Like: “If you split the money with me, you won’t look bad on social media.”

Allegra: It’s all about the clout! It’s all about the clout!!!!!

Honestly, if Mia doesn’t choose Danny, I think she’s screwed, personally. Peter is not gonna be the love of her life. Neither is Danny probably, but I can see them at least dating for a minute!

Laura: I’ve had the same question since the beginning: What do her and “childcare/influencer” Peter actually talk about?

Allegra: THE BEST JOB TITLE

They talk about … kids … ? Then they make out???

Laura: I agree that Danny seems like the only real option. I’ll truly be shocked if she picks Peter because again, WHAT DO THEY ACTUALLY TALK ABOUT? I just don’t see it, even though they clearly feel it!

Fletcher: Imagine your parents stick you with PETER the babysitter!

Anyways, hard shift, but we need to talk about this: What’s with Tamaris oozing over Niko?

Allegra: Niko-truth, fka Nikolai?

Laura: That's the big question, isn't it—what IS going on there? Do we think it's genuine, or do we detect some producer meddling?

Fletcher: Easily producer meddling. EASILY.

Laura: Agreed. I feel like they're trying to sell it as her not having expected him to be a Nice Guy and re-evaluating, but... I don't trust it.

Allegra: Casey is in the best position. He’s likable! Even when he was an Fboy he was likable! Tamaris has no better option than the fan favorite!

Laura: He still seems so disingenuous to me!!!

Fletcher: Casey is THE face of FBoy Island. Tom is no match.

Allegra: If Tamaris springs for Niko or whatever in some annoying twist I’ll be mad. And listen, Laura, this whole game is rigged, CASEY IS THE STAR!

Laura: I refuse to accept this narrative. But I do see Tamaris picking him; not so much for Niko.

Fletcher: He is the Babyfaced Assassin! But I feel like he is the type to ignore everyone except those who actively make his life better. Ok, we're getting into this, too: Who are your predictions to win as we head into the final episodes?

Laura: I’m gonna be optimistic about Louise and say she'll choose Benedict. (Although I also believe Mercedes plans to split the money with her if he wins; I think he wants the clout of being “reformed,” baybee!)

Allegra: I need Louise to choose Benedict. He’s the best guy on the show!!!! Other than Casey, I mean. But he’s the nicest Nice Guy.

Fletcher: I’m really on the fence about Louise. Part of me thinks she'll pick Benedict to play it safe. But her and Mercedes just have remarkable tension, and I think that in the final episodes, that'll reach a high and she'll ultimately pick him.

Okay: Mia. Oh, Mia.

Allegra: Oh, Mia.

Laura: She's gotta pick Danny. PLEASE pick Danny!!!

Allegra: Mamma Mia, amiright?

If she doesn’t pick Danny she’s dead to me.

Laura: At that point, we’ll have to say Here We Go Again!

Fletcher: Yeah, I feel like Peter is cruisin' for a bruisin' (Pt. 2).

Allegra: HAHAHA

Fletcher: Danny was THERE for her when she had a panic attack. I don't trust him, but I do. He's not an FBoy, but he is.

Laura: Peter, tho... Mia, Mia, please just let this FBoy go!

Allegra: Peter can’t win. He can’t! No one will let him win! The boys will stampede.

Laura: Screen just cuts to black.

Fletcher: Seriously. Okay, and Tamaris, miss flip-flopper?

Laura: As much as I hate to admit it, it’s gotta be Casey.

Allegra: Yep. Casey. No question. Again… Tom can’t win or there will be blood.

Fletcher: I’m rooting for Casey but I do feel like it would be too easy. Tamaris is definitely teeing up this Niko BS for something.

Laura: Tom’s Journal sneaks in with a last-minute victory

Fletcher: I feel like Niko is going to pull a Casey S1 move (via producer meddling) because it's just too easy for Casey to win right now.

Allegra: Ugh! UGH! You’re probably right but I hate it.

Fletcher: When did Niko even get voted out??? Bring back BRANT!!!

Laura: Fletcher, ‘Fboy Island’ is not about winners or losers, but all the people you make out with along the way.