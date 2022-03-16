Rejoice! ‘Barry’ Is Back and Out for Blood in New Season 3 Teaser

After the recent returns of Succession and Euphoria, another HBO fan-favorite series has set its long-awaited next season after a pandemic-forced hiatus. Barry, set to return to the network in April for Season 3, finally unveiled the first look at those upcoming episodes on Wednesday.

OK, so most of the footage in the new teaser is flashbacks, but any news is good news, especially when it means Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan) and Gene (Henry Winkler) will grace our screens once more. Emmy winner Bill Hader is back as Barry Berkman in the new clip, which urges that “forgiveness has to be earned.” That’s countered with noted murderer Barry’s statement that everyone deserves a second chance.

“We’ve both done terrible things in our lives,” he narrates in the teaser. “But I believe you can be the version of yourself that you want to be.”

After Barry relives the wild events of Season 2 in his head, we get a brief glimpse at what’s to come in Season 3: more shootouts, some kind of film or TV production starring Sally, and Noho Hank chomping on a beignet. Hader, who won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in both 2018 and 2019 for his role, returns alongside Carrigan, Winkler, Stephen Root, and Sarah Goldberg, all of whom appear in the new clip.

Barry’s second season premiered three years ago in March 2019, giving us plenty of time to sit with that cliffhanger ending. In case you forgot: Gene finds out that Barry killed Moss, thanks to tattler Fuches, who is now on the run. Sally has just earned some acclaim for her big show. And in a completely different world, a bunch of mobsters are now dead because of Barry.

To quote Noho Hank, we’re “like, legit nervous” for where things are headed in Season 3. Barry returns to HBO and HBO Max on April 24.