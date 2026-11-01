HOLLYWOOD SCARE ‘Heat’ Director Accidentally Shoots Himself in the Leg The filmmaker was rushed to a hospital after the mishap at a Los Angeles gun range. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, FilmMagic

Hollywood filmmaker Michael Mann has been taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in Los Angeles. Sources told TMZ that Mann, 83, was trying to holster his firearm when it went off during target practice at a gun range around 4 p.m. Saturday. A representative for the director said the injury was “superficial” and he “was treated and is being released.” The Los Angeles Police Department said the Miami Vice producer had no intention of hurting himself. Paramedics responded to the incident at The Range LA and took Mann to the hospital in an ambulance. Apparently, the filmmaker has practiced target shooting for decades. He is best known for directing crime classics such as Heat, Collateral, and Thief, and is gearing up to shoot Heat 2, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale. The Range is a members-only shooting club in West Los Angeles that charges members $2,000 to $5,400 annually.

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