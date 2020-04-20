Idaho Lawmaker Blasted for Comparing State Coronavirus Orders to Nazi Germany
Idaho state Rep. Heather Scott (R) is facing backlash for referring to Gov. Brad Little as “Little Hitler” and likening his order for “nonessential workers” to stay home with policies in Nazi Germany. During an interview with Jess Fields on her podcast show last week, Scott lambasted the Idaho governor’s orders aimed to fight the spread of the coronavirus in the state, saying “that’s no different than Nazi Germany, where you had government telling people, ‘You are an essential worker or a nonessential worker,’ and the nonessential workers got put on a train.” Brenda Hammond, the president of the Bonner County Human Rights Task Force, called Scott’s remarks “an extreme ignorance of history,” and said the lawmaker showed “such deep disregard and lack of respect for what the Jewish people experienced during the time of the Holocaust.”