FINAL RIFF Heavy Metal Rock Star Dies at 61 He had just revealed he was recovering from an undisclosed medical issue in September. Instagram/Screenshot # 2

An iconic heavy metal guitarist has died at age 61. John Christ, a founding member of Danzig, passed away Sunday, two months after he announced an undisclosed medical issue. His official website confirmed the death, saying, “Friends, it is with a heavy heart that we must inform you” of Christ’s “peaceful passing.” No services have been planned, and the statement asked fans to respect his family’s privacy. “John loved each and every one of you,” the note concluded. The cause of death hasn’t been revealed, but in September, he had been “focusing on a medical issue” that he said was “kicking” his “butt,” and he was “in the process of recuperating.” Christ joined Samhain in 1987 before it became Danzig. During a “furious” audition, he tore his fingernail, leaving blood on lead singer Glenn Danzig’s shoulder. Christ then left guitar solos on Glenn’s answering machine before he was invited to join the band. The late guitarist’s bluesy style helped define Danzig’s sound across its first four studio albums, including its hit “Mother.” Christ released his only solo album, “Flesh Caffeine,” in 1999. Danzig’s former bassist, Jerry Montano II, paid tribute to Christ, saying, “My very dear friend, one of the coolest, greatest guys… We would talk for hours upon hours. JC, my brother.”

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