FIGHTING TALK Hegseth Faces Impeachment Vote Over Illegal War Rep. Thomas Massie reintroduced his articles of impeachment against the defense secretary. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Rebel GOP Rep. Thomas Massie reintroduced his articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday, setting up what will be a brutal battle for the top Trump official to save his job.

The outgoing Republican congressman returned to Washington, D.C. on Monday, where he read his resolution on the House floor on the first day back for lawmakers who have been out of town for weeks leading up to the midterms.

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Rep. Thomas Massie reintroduced his articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on November 9 on the House floor. House.gov

This story is developing and will be updated.

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