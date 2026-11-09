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Hegseth Faces Impeachment Vote Over Illegal War

Rep. Thomas Massie reintroduced his articles of impeachment against the defense secretary.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 29: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth attends a Halloween event hosted by first lady Melania Trump at the White House on October 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. The President and first lady welcomed families to the annual trick-or-treat celebration on the White House grounds. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

Finn Gomez/Getty Images

By Sarah Ewall-Wice

Rebel GOP Rep. Thomas Massie reintroduced his articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday, setting up what will be a brutal battle for the top Trump official to save his job.

The outgoing Republican congressman returned to Washington, D.C. on Monday, where he read his resolution on the House floor on the first day back for lawmakers who have been out of town for weeks leading up to the midterms.

Rep. Thomas Massie reintroduced his articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on November 9.

Rep. Thomas Massie reintroduced his articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on November 9 on the House floor.

House.gov

This story is developing and will be updated.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (C) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine (L) depart following the Department of War's 2026 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony on the Pentagon River Terrace Parade Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia. The ceremony honored American service members who were held as prisoners of war and later returned home, as well as those still listed as missing in action from past conflicts. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
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Sarah Ewall-Wice
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