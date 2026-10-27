HOLY MISGUIDED Hegseth Faith Adviser’s Shocking Vile Posts Revealed The senior Pentagon aide attacked minorities and questioned the legitimacy of American elections. Pool/Getty Images

A Pentagon official credited with shaping Pete Hegseth’s religious agenda has been exposed as a conspiracy theorist who regularly shares racist and homophobic posts online.

Ryan Higgins, a senior adviser to the defense secretary, is part of the team helping Hegseth bring Christianity more prominently into military life.

But a damning CNN investigation published Tuesday has exposed that Higgins has an unsavory history that includes social media attacks on immigrants, gay couples and women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Higgins speaks to National Guard leadership in June this year. Some of his questionable views have since been exposed, raising alarm over his influence at the Pentagon. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Norris

Several sources told CNN that the adviser had helped shape the Pentagon chief’s religious messaging and played an important role in developing the new Office of Religious Affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Higgins has rejected the idea of separation between church and state, while Hegseth has argued that military readiness requires spiritual strength.

Play Video

His social media footprint is also riddled with bigotry.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

When Trump circulated a video featuring the Obamas portrayed as apes in February, Higgins described it as “funny,” although he conceded it was in poor taste.

In March, Higgins warned about “the satanic cult of LGBTQ.” Two months later, he attacked adoption by same-sex couples, describing a male couple bringing up a child as “two dudes buying babies.”

X

Higgins has also denounced same-sex marriage and suggested transgender people need religious intervention.

He has also attacked immigrants and Muslims. In January, while discussing allegations of sexual violence involving migrants, Higgins wrote that immigrants were behaving like barbarians and sexually assaulting white women.

He has also claimed Islam promotes violence against nonbelievers and suggested Muslims might overthrow the British monarchy.

X

Women—and particularly female politicians—are another of Higgins’s regular targets.

He speculated, without evidence, about whether former Vice President Kamala Harris, 62, had undergone abortions, citing her age and making unsubstantiated allegations about her sex life.

He also argued that women cannot feel fulfilled through professional success in the same way as through motherhood.

The adviser also expressed questionable views on the legitimacy of the U.S. political system.

Following Trump’s 2020 defeat, Higgins rejected Biden’s election victory and boasted on social media about buying an assault rifle. During the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, he said electoral fraud—for which there was no evidence—meant the orderly transfer of presidential power was impossible.

These are apparently views he still holds. In June this year, ahead of next week’s midterms, he declared that he had no confidence in American elections and suggested the results were fabricated.

X

The Pentagon, however, is standing by its adviser. Chief spokesman Sean Parnell described Higgins as a valued member of Hegseth’s staff whose focus had been supporting troops’ spiritual welfare and developing the new office.

Two other sources speaking to CNN disputed the extent of his influence, describing him as one adviser in a larger team.

Parnell did not answer the outlet’s specific questions about the inflammatory statements, and Higgins did not respond to its requests for comment.

Parnell told the Daily Beast that CNN’s investigation was “a pathetic attempt to slander” Higgins and had been “designed to distract from the vital work that the Department is carrying out every day on behalf of President Trump, our warfighters, and the American people.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register