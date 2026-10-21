WILE E. PETE Hegseth’s Secret Heat Ray Weapon Plot Exposed He’s signed off on testing a dystopian weapon that many others before him thought better of using. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has given his stamp of approval for the testing of an unusual “heat ray” weapon at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Pentagon gave the Department of Homeland Security an official go-ahead to test and potentially deploy the military-grade Active Denial System, which produces a focused beam of energy waves that can reach up to just over a half mile away and produce an “intolerable” burning sensation under the surface of the skin, according to a memo obtained by CNN.

ADVERTISEMENT

US Air Force/US Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech/Handout via REUTERS

Hegseth signed and approved a seven-month loan for the weapon, but appeared to have wanted to shield the Pentagon from any potential blowback by including a clause that stated the technology would not be operated by any Department of Defense personnel, CNN reporting shows.

According to a fact sheet from the official Marine Corps website, the “non-lethal” ADS penetrates less than a millimeter of skin to create a heating sensation that compels the targeted individual to flee without causing injury. These claims were echoed in Hegseth’s memo.

Play Video

The memo did not specify where or how the weapon would be used. The system has repeatedly been floated as a potential tool for crowd dispersal, and was even deployed to Afghanistan by the U.S. military in 2010, but it was ultimately never used.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Pentagon under Pete Hegseth keeps a list of reporters it disdains, a new report details. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Critics have warned of serious safety concerns. The nonprofit organization Physicians for Human Rights said in a 2020 brief that certain parts of the body with less skin protection, such as the eyes and face, could be at risk of injury under extended exposure.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“The little data that is available points to some serious concerns,” the brief said. “Testing on military volunteers identified several cases of skin burns, blisters, or prolonged pain… Capable of penetrating about 0.4 mm into the body, the electromagnetic waves could potentially access blood vessels, nerves, and glands.”

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shakes hands with US President Donald Trump onstage during an event at Sparrows Point Shipyard, in Baltimore County, Maryland, US, October 6, 2026. Eric Lee/Eric Lee/REUTERS

The loan of the weapon to the DHS comes after the agency had more than 1,200 violent arrests by July, according to an ACLU study, and more than 20 deaths in its custody this year.

Hegseth’s decision to approve testing of the weapon comes as he faces mounting blowback for his moves at the Pentagon. He’s been accused of misleading the president on the war in Iran, prioritizing optics over meaningful reforms, and creating a crisis of morale with his leadership. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth last month, and Democrats have signaled they intend to move forward with the effort after the midterms.

The defense secretary’s proposed livestreamed execution was rebuked by the public and even some members of the Trump administration last week, forcing the president to axe the morbid idea and split with Hegseth.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth participates in a panel on Project Agincourt, an initiative about autonomous warfare, during the 2026 Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, October 14, 2026. Kylie Cooper/Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Hegseth responded this week by insisting he and Trump are still on the same page.

“We both, you know, recognize that death by firing squad is what Nidal Hasan, a terrorist, a traitor, deserves. He will get that. The families will observe it. And the point is there’s a deterrent effect to that also, which follows through whether it’s livestreamed or not. So, I fully support the president’s approach,” he told reporters.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register