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Oscar Winner, 81, Goes Brunette and Makeup-Free for New Role

The acclaimed actress traded in her glamorous aesthetic for a darker, moodier look.

Dame Helen Mirren attends the Erdem show during London Fashion Week at The British Museum on February 22, 2026.

Dave Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

By Natalie Demaree

Dame Helen Mirren has ditched her pristine hairstyles, polished makeup, and luxury wardrobe for a toned-down look—at least for a little while.

The Oscar-winning actress, who often portrays glamorous monarchs and well-dressed authority figures, is taking on a new role as a creepy, reclusive author in A Talent for Murder.

Helen Mirren at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills.

Helen Mirren, ever the style maven, wore a glamorous lavender Dolce & Gabbana gown at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in 2024.

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 20/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

In the Anton Corbijn-directed film, she wears minimal makeup, a brown wig, and loose-fitting, menswear-style clothing—a far cry from the sparkly, colorful ensembles she’s usually spotted in.

Mirren, 81, told People on Oct. 21 that she “had to let go” of her ego to embrace the new look.

“I like to look good,” she said, laughing.

Helen Mirren and Alden Ehrenreich in A Talent For Murder.

Helen Mirren takes on a new role as a creepy, reclusive author in "A Talent for Murder."

Bleecker Street

The psychological thriller chronicles a young publisher’s journey to Switzerland to try to persuade a fictionalized version of the late Patricia Highsmith to write one final book in her famous Ripley anthology.

Highsmith wrote dark psychological thrillers, including The Talented Mr. Ripley and Strangers on a Train. She died of leukemia in 1995 at the age of 74.

The late American author Patricia Highsmith poses in front of her portrait at her home in 1970.

The late American author Patricia Highsmith poses in front of her portrait at her home in 1970.

Li Erben/Sygma via Getty Images

Fans of the Elizabeth I star commented on their surprise about her new role across social media.

“I got chills when I saw the poster. I knew exactly who it is supposed to be,” one person said.

The movie poster for the upcoming film "A Talent for Murder" shows actress Helen Mirren in minimal makeup and a brown wig.

The movie poster for the upcoming film "A Talent for Murder" shows actress Helen Mirren in minimal makeup and a brown wig.

Bleecker Street and LD Entertainment

“Mirren’s physical transformation is the most striking element so far,” added another.

Actress Helen Mirren stars as Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film "The Queen."

Actress Helen Mirren stars as Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film "The Queen."

Miramax

Other fans said the look resembled her appearance in the 2023 film Golda Meir, in which she portrayed Israel’s former prime minister and wore a gray-haired wig, fluffy eyebrows, and facial prosthetics.

Her casting as Golda received backlash because she is not of Jewish heritage.

Helen Mirren as Golda Meir in the 2023 biographical drama.

Helen Mirren as Golda Meir in the 2023 biographical drama.

Bleecker Street

Still, the actress told Vanity Fair in 2023 that she “loved being in that [makeup],” which took nearly three hours to apply each day.

“It really, really helped me inhabit the person, the character, the history,” she added.

galleries/2011/02/27/oscar-hometowns/oscar-cities---london_sjj6a9

Helen Mirren won an Academy Award in 2007 for portraying Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film "The Queen."

Kevork Djansezian / AP Photo

Actor Helen Mirren poses as she attends Paramount+’s “1923” red carpet event held in Los Angeles, California, in 2025.
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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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