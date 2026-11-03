Helicopters Collide on Camera in Mount Everest Disaster

HIGH-ALTITUDE HORROR Helicopters Collide on Camera in Horrific Mount Everest Disaster One person was killed in the terrifying collision. Nepal Police/via REUTERS # 3

At least one person was killed and two other people were injured when two helicopters smashed into each other near Mount Everest in Nepal on Tuesday. Footage circulating on social media shows one chopper drifting into frame in a snowy basin as the second approaches from the left. The first then collides with the other aircraft’s rotors before hurtling to the ground in a smoking wreck. The clip ends with horrified onlookers running in to check on those who were on board. The helicopters are understood to have been transporting trekkers who had hiked up to the famed mountain’s base camp after heavy snow blocked the return route for much of the weekend. The weather cleared by late Sunday, but the aircraft remain the only way to help hikers off the mountain if the altitude and cold have left them too exhausted or sick to make the return journey on foot. Authorities have identified the deceased as a 47-year-old Indian tourist. A hiker from New Zealand and a pilot from Nepal are among the injured.

Heavy snow made it impossible to make the return journey by foot over the weekend. Nepal Police/via REUTERS

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