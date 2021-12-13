Here Are the 2022 Nominees for Embattled Golden Globes
FORGING AHEAD
After a year of controversy and NBC’s decision not to air the award show next spring, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has gone ahead with unveiling nominations for the Golden Globes. The international journalists behind the HFPA came under fire in February when it was revealed that the association had no Black members and was accused of ethical lapses. NBC dropped off as the association’s broadcast partner, citing a need for HFPA to develop “meaningful reform.”
Since the spring wave of controversy, the HFPA has redone its bylaws, added 21 new members, including six Black members, and hired a new chief diversity officer. HFPA plans to hand out its awards on Jan. 9, but as Hollywood continues to remain at a distance from the group it is unclear what the ceremony will entail.
Nominees include Belfast, CODA, Dune, King Richard, and The Power of the Dog for best drama motion picture; Mahershala Ali in Swan Song, Javier Bardem in Being the Ricardos, Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog, Will Smith in King Richard, Denzel Washington in The Tragedy of Macbeth for best actor in a drama; Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter, Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos, Lady Gaga in House of Gucci, Kristen Stewart in Spencer for best actress in a drama motion picture.