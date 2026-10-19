DEEP TRAGEDY Hero Airman Killed in Hegseth’s Stunt Is Identified Pete Hegseth was condemned for the “pointless” pregame demonstration in Texas. Randy Sartin-Imagn Images via Reuters

A service member who died after plummeting to the ground during a pregame aerial demonstration at a college football game has been identified.

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ian Patterson, of Fort Stewart, Georgia, died from his injuries after falling around 150 feet from the rafters of the Alamodome stadium before a game between the University of Texas at San Antonio and the Naval Academy.

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Patterson had served for 15 years and was assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2.

A video of the accident involving the airman appeared online. X/Jowhale

“This tragedy is felt deeply across the 57th Wing,” U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Scott C. Mills, 57th Wing commander, said in a statement.

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“Tech. Sgt. Patterson and his service mattered immensely to our wing, and to the family, friends, and teammates who had the privilege of knowing and serving alongside him. Our team is now focused on standing beside Ian’s family, loved ones, and fellow Airmen as we navigate this profound loss together.”

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Video of the horrifying accident, in which Patterson fell while performing a fast-rope demonstration ahead of the Salute to Armed Forces & Veterans game, emerged online.

Football staff and medical personnel treated the airman on the field as he lay on the 50-yard line before he was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Despite the tragedy, the game went ahead after a delay, with UTSA emerging victorious.

Patterson’s military decorations included the Air and Space Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, as well as the Army Commendation Medal, Air and Space Achievement Medal and Army Achievement Medal, each with one oak leaf cluster.

Patterson was named the Air Force Special Warfare Enlisted Instructor of the Year at the Headquarters Air Force level in 2022.

Nellis Air Force Base said it was continuing to investigate the incident.

Peet Hegseth was not present at the University of Texas at San Antonio game when the accident occurred. REUTERS/Eric Lee

“Our relationship with local community partners is incredibly important to our Airmen, especially during difficult times like these,” Mills added. “We are grateful to the San Antonio community and our mission partners at Joint Base San Antonio for the care, compassion and support they have shown.”

A similar rappelling stunt was performed before a 2025 game between Army and UTSA at the Alamodome without incident.

The image-obsessed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced criticism online for the decision to proceed with the demonstration at a time when the U.S. is at war with Iran.

“This ridiculous military showboating at football games needs to STOP,” Democratic strategist Chris D. Jackson posted on X after video of the incident emerged.

“Now a man could lose his life, all because some Hegseth-like official apparently thought putting on a macho spectacle for people who came to watch FOOTBALL was a brilliant idea. These men are human beings, NOT props for someone’s political theater.”

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“Thanks @PeteHegseth @SecWar for yet another pointless and tragic recruiting spectacle,” added Jackie Singh, an aide on President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Defense Department for comment.

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