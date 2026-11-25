TRAGIC ACCIDENT Hiker, 14, Dies in Horrific Mountain Plunge Another boy also suffered injuries after falling down a California mountain. David McNew/David McNew/Getty Images # 4

A teenage boy has died after falling from a height of around 500 feet while hiking in California. The 14-year-old was with two friends when the accident occurred on a mountain in Wrightwood in Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino, on November 24. Two of the boys fell down the mountain, while the third remained at the top and called for help. The second boy who fell was later found injured and airlifted to the hospital, while the 14-year-old– who has been identified in local media as Nathan Sakaue of Pheban–was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was later recovered from the mountain. Officials from the West Valley Search and Rescue (WVSR) confirmed that the two boys fell about 500 feet down the mountain and warned others about the dangers of trying to scale icy mountains without proper equipment. “If you are not experienced and prepared with the right equipment (helmet, ice axe, crampons, a partner and a plan) DO NOT GO HIKING,” WVSR posted on Facebook. On Sunday, a man also died after falling around 500 feet while trying to summit Mount Baden Powell, also in Angeles National Forest.

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