KILLER TRAIL Hiker, 66, Dies After Terrifying Mountain Trail Plunge Two hikers fell to their deaths from the same mountain trail in just two days. yenwen/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man has died after falling up to 1,000 feet from a mountain trail in Washington State. Authorities have identified the dead hiker as Gary Idleburg, a 66-year-old resident of Olympia. The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that emergency responders were forced to use a helicopter to retrieve his body on Saturday due to the challenge of navigating the rocky terrain where he fell. Idleburg’s death came after another hiker, Peter Kalapaca, 78, died on the same trail only the day before. The local sheriff’s office said emergency services also had to use a helicopter to respond to that incident, again because of the terrain. Idleburg’s family has not yet released a statement on his death. Kalapaca’s son, Andy, paid tribute to his father in a comment beneath a police Facebook post about the hiker’s death. “Not the outcome we hoped, but Dad is home now,” he wrote. “We are fortunate that he didn’t suffer and that his last steps were doing something he very much enjoyed rather than a hospice bed.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register