TRAGIC END Hiker Sent Final Text Before Horrific Accident His body was recovered 72 hours later. Mono County Sheriff’s Office # 4

A California climber sent a final text saying he was heading down a mountain hours before plunging to his death in a fatal fall. Brian Seibert, 53, messaged around 7 p.m. last Sunday after reaching the summit of 13,000-foot Mount Morgan. He failed to return, prompting Mono County Search and Rescue to launch a search the following day. Rescuers used photographs, topographic comparisons, cellphone forensics, and a search dog to track him down. A California National Guard Chinook helicopter helped deploy rescuers at 12,500 feet. On Tuesday, a helicopter crew spotted an anomaly near the bottom of Grand Central Couloir, a steep gully on the mountain’s eastern face. A team following a single set of tracks reached the location and found Seibert. However, the rugged terrain made an immediate recovery too dangerous. His body was finally retrieved early Wednesday by a Yosemite National Park helicopter and rescue crew, more than 72 hours after his final message.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register