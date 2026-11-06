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CASE CLOSED

Hiker’s Belongings Left in Motel Room Lead to Grim Find

A hiker who went missing last month was identified as 49-year-old Winston Chu.

The image show the road that runs into and part way up Mount Whitney in the Sierras from Lone Pine, California

Thomas Roche/Getty Images

By Christopher Buchanan

A hiker who was found dead on California’s Mount Whitney has been identified as Winston Chu, a 49-year-old man from Santa Clara, according to a statement from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the Inyo County Coroner’s Office determined that Chu died from “multiple traumatic injuries due to a fall.” Authorities had been searching for Chu since Oct. 19, when staff at a Lone Pine motel reported that a guest had failed to check out and had left all of his personal belongings behind. The following day, deputies found Chu’s car at Whitney Portal and learned that he had obtained a permit for the Mountaineer’s route the previous Sunday. A California Highway Patrol helicopter located Chu along the route to the mountain’s 14,505-foot peak. On Oct. 30, authorities confirmed Chu’s identity. “The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office extends its sincere condolences to Winston Chu’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time,” authorities said.

Christopher Buchanan
Christopher Buchanan

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