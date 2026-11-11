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Gleeful Hillary Clinton Taunts MAGA Darling’s Humiliating Election Result

Rep. Lauren Boebert has again attracted negative attention from the former first lady.

Hillary Clinton and Lauren Boebert.

The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

By Christopher Buchanan

Hillary Clinton has gone knives out on a MAGA-favorite representative after CNN projected to lose her reelection bid.

CNN’s Decision Desk projected Monday that Democrat Eileen Laubacher would beat Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District. The vote count was ongoing Tuesday, and the result is yet to be certified.

Clinton, who has long feuded with the embattled Boebert, celebrated the projection with a snarky social media post.

“Bye, Felicia,” wrote the former first lady, referencing the 1995 film Friday.

A tweet from Hillary Clinton, reading: "Bye, Felicia"

Clinton rejoiced over CNN's projection that Boebert would lose her reelection bid for a seat in the House of Representatives.

Hillary Clinton/X

The feud between the pair began during a February House Oversight Committee deposition that sought information on ties she and her husband, former president Bill Clinton, had to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. During questioning, Boebert surreptitiously snapped a photo of Clinton and sent it to MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson, who subsequently posted the image.

Upon learning of the photo, Clinton threatened to walk out of the deposition, declaring “I am done!” before a short recess was called. Boebert violated the closed-door rules for congressional depositions, which prohibit photo or video leaks.

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When reporters asked why she chose to share the photos, Boebert responded, “Why not?”

Boebert also questioned Clinton about “Pizzagate,” a debunked online conspiracy theory that emerged in 2016.

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Boebert has had a turbulent year in Trump world. Late last year, she broke with Trump after joining the bipartisan effort to unseal Epstein case files, despite behind-the-scenes pressure from Trump’s Cabinet.

Trump publicly floated rescinding his endorsement of Boebert in a Truth Social post after she publicly campaigned for Rep. Thomas Massie, the Kentucky Republican who led the charge on releasing the Epstein files.

A Truth Social post from Dona;d Trump, reading: Is anyone interested in running against Weak Minded Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District? You remember Lauren moved to the District when it became obvious that she couldn’t win in her original Congressional District (The Third!) — A Carpetbagger, indeed! Boebert is campaigning for the Worst “Republican” Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight! Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative. Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump solicited challengers for Boebert's Colorado seat, but ultimately endorsed her for reelection.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

However, Trump eventually endorsed Boebert days before the midterm elections.

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Christopher Buchanan
Christopher Buchanan

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