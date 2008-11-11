CHEAT SHEET
In its early stages, Barack Obama's change is looking pretty Clintonesque. Rahm Emanuel was a Clinton adviser, and Clinton's former chief of staff, John Podesta, is heading the transition team that will be aided by old Clinton hands like Carol Browner, William Daley, and Frederico Pena. This is drawing fire from the left of the Democratic party, but many believe it is necessary for Obama to staff his administration with experience so he can hit the ground running come January 20. Bloomberg also has word of what would be, at this point, the ultimate Clinton coup. Hillary for Secretary of State. According to two Obama advisers, the idea has been discussed.