Hillary Likely To Pick Hispanic VP

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Henry Cisneros said in an interview set to air Sunday that presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will likely choose a Hispanic politician to be her running mate. "What I am hearing in Washington, including from people in Hillary Clinton's campaign, is that the first person on their lists is Julian Castro," he said. Castro is the former mayor of San Antonio and now serves as the HUD Secretary in Obama's administration.