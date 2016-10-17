Hillary Making Plays for Texas, Arizona

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Texas Tribune
Hillary Clinton’s team has ramped up efforts for her presidential campaign in both Texas and Arizona. With a new one-week ad buy in Texas, the campaign has released a video emphasizing the longtime politician’s Dallas Morning News endorsement, which will appear in Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio, according to The Texas Tribune’s Patrick Svitek. Chelsea Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Michelle Obama will all appear in Arizona this week. Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook said the team is also investing an additional $2 million in advertisements in the state.