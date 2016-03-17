Hillary Officially Wins Missouri

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at AP
Bernie Sanders said he will not seek a recount in Missouri’s Democratic presidential primary after the AP officially called the race in favor of Hillary Clinton on Thursday, two days after the election took place. “I think it’s unlikely the results will impact at all the number of delegates the candidate gets and I would prefer to save the taxpayers of Missouri some money,” Sanders told the AP. The Vermont senator could have asked for a recount because the margin was less than one-half of a 1 percent. The former secretary of state, who won all five contests on March 15, earns an extra two delegates from the Missouri victory.