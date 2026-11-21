BACK TO THE EARTH Hitchcock Star, 93, Has Plans to Keep Growing When She Dies The “Vertigo” star has plans to become compost upon her death. Francois Durand/Francois Durand/Getty Images

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Vertigo actress Kim Novak said she wants to become “compost” after her death in an interview with People. The 93-year-old opened up about her end-of-life plans, explaining that, “It’s not that I want to be the soil. I want what that could grow into, because my whole thing is growing.” Human composting, also known as terramation, is legal in 14 states. Only a handful of major, dedicated companies exist that carry it out. “To me, it’s so important to always be growing, always be finding out, learning, and this solves that problem, and it makes a joyful thing to, not exactly to look forward to, but to think that you will not go to waste,” Novak said. Novak is also known for her roles in Picnic and Bell, Book and Candle. She recently released a 76-minute documentary titled Kim Novak’s Vertigo.

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