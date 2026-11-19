SUNKEN TREASURE Stunning 128-Year-Old Mystery Solved at Bottom of Ocean The discovery was made off the coast of Queensland, Australia. Australian Ministry of Defense # 6

The wreck of a warship has been discovered exactly 128 years after it sank. A Royal Australian Navy vessel located the remains of HMCS Spitfire, the first boat of its kind ever built in Australia, on Aug. 21 off Queensland’s Piper Island. That’s the same date it sprang a leak and sank in 1898. Officials said they delayed announcing the astonishing find until this week because laws designed to protect shipwreck discoveries require a lengthy reporting process between different government agencies. “It is remarkable luck that Spitfire was discovered on the 128th anniversary of its sinking,” Celeste Jordan, an officer with the Queensland Heritage Foundation, said. Historians add that the ship was first commissioned in 1855, when the British colonial government sought to defend Australia from Russian aggression amid the Crimean War. “Spitfire occupies a unique place in Australia’s naval history as the first warship built in Australia for Australian service,” Australian Vice Admiral Matthew Buckley said.

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