‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Brings Some Iconic Witchiness to Gen Z

Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t through with reboots after starring in And Just Like That last year. Now, the actress has rounded up two more of her iconic co-stars to release a wicked follow-up to the beloved Disney Halloween flick Hocus Pocus. That’s right—Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson make a reappearance in the first trailer for Hocus Pocus 2.

Along with Parker, who appropriately plays Sarah, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy will return as Winifred and Mary, respectively. They’re summoned by a couple of young witches in a dark forest in the trailer, but only rear their heads near the end of the clip. If you want to see them spring back to life, you’re going to have to stick it out until the bitter end!

Shrouded by smoke and clouds of pulsating thunder, you’ll also have to squint to see the Sanderson sisters in their full bewitching glory. “Lock up your children,” Winnie cackles. “Yes, Salem, we’re back!”

Of course, we’re also joined by a gaggle of new teenagers to lead us through the evilness the witches are about to create. Becca (Gossip Girl’s Whitney Peak) has just turned 16—her birthday’s right around the corner from Halloween—which means that, if she happens to be a witch (wink, wink), she’ll get her powers. A magician version of Sam Richardson hints this to us at the beginning of the trailer.

Then, Becca makes the mistake of heading to the forest for some eerie chants by candlelight. Nothing good can come of this, right? Right? In no time, we begin to hear the Sanderson sisters chant over them, “Itch-it-a-cop-it-a-melaka-mystica,” the incantation for their magical spell.

The Proposal and 27 Dresses director Anne Fletcher helms this reincarnation of Hocus Pocus 2, grabbing the reins from OG director Kenny Ortega. Further cast includes Doug Jones reprising his role as Billy Butcherson, Tony Hale as the town mayor, and Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham in an unannounced role.

The original Hocus Pocus flick was released nearly three decades ago in 1993, earning fast cult move status thanks to the bundle of witches that run “Amok! Amok! Amok!” Every Halloween season, fans of the film flock to the Sanderson sisters to get them in the spooky spirit ahead of the holiday.

Now, the Hocus Pocus hive will have two films to celebrate Halloween 2022. Hocus Pocus 2 will launch on Disney+ on September 30, right in time for the fall season.