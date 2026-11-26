RUN, DON’T WALK Runners, Rejoice—Hoka Quietly Dropped Its Cyber Week Sale It’s a great time to reinvest in your footwear lineup while you can score up to 40 percent off. Hoka.

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Runners and athletes rely on their sneakers to enhance performance and protect their feet from injuries. While there are plenty of footwear brands that specialize in supportive footwear, investing in quality shoes isn’t cheap. When it comes to athletic shoes, you get what you pay for. If you’re in the market for some new kicks, Hoka’s Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity to treat your feet to a fresh pair now. Hoka’s performance sneakers have a solid reputation, particularly among the running community, for delivering comfortable shoes that aren’t so cushiony that their pillowy soles compromise the foot’s security. But with price points ranging from $60 to $280 a pair, its loyal fanbase appreciates occasional discounts, which is why Hoka’s Holiday sale is in motion.

Hoka Hoka Holiday Sale See At Hoka Prices on shoes and apparel have been quietly marked down since the beginning of the month, and now select styles are up to a whopping 50 percent off. You’ll find a slew of discounted bestsellers, including the men’s Kawana 3 in a variety of colorways and designs, the women’s Arahi 8, and the unisex Clifton 10, all marked down 20 percent or more. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift for the fitness lover on your list or a new pair of shoes or sweats for yourself, now is the time to add to cart. Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday and Cyber Week deals. Shop Here >

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