Holder: I’m a ‘Proxy’ for Obama Attacks

Attorney General Eric Holder is fed up. Last week the Republican-led House of Representatives voted to hold him in contempt of Congress for withholding documents related to the botched Fast and Furious gun operation. In his first interview since the vote, Holder said members of Congress—Rep. Darrell Issa of California in particular—have been trying to use Fast and Furious as a way to get back at the Justice Department for its action on such issues as voting rights, gay marriage, and immigration. “I’ve become a symbol of what they don’t like about the positions this Justice Department has taken,” he said. “I am also a proxy for the president in an election year. You have to be exceedingly naive to think that vote was about … documents.”