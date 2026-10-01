ME, MYSELF & WIFE Hollywood Star Secretly Marries in Private Ceremony The marriage marks the star’s third trip down the aisle. Francois Durand/Getty Images

Actor Jim Carrey has secretly tied the knot, marrying his longtime girlfriend Min Ah in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony, according to TMZ. The couple reportedly kept the wedding private after years of quietly dating. They made their first major public appearance as a couple at the César Awards in Paris in February, where Carrey, 64, received an honorary award. During his acceptance speech, the Hollywood star publicly thanked the 32-year-old artist, calling her his “sublime companion” and telling her, “I love you, Min Ah.” Carrey has done his best to keep his personal life out of the public eye in recent years, and even considered leaving Hollywood for a quieter life. “I’m taking a break,” he told Access Hollywood in 2022. The marriage marks Carrey’s third trip down the aisle. He married actress and former Comedy Store waitress Melissa Womer in 1987. They share a daughter, Jane. In 1996, Carrey married Lauren Holly, his Dumb and Dumber co-star. Their marriage ended the following year.

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