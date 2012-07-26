Holmes's Neighbors Return Home

CHEAT SHEET
James Holmes' neighbors have finally returned home to the apartment building they shared with the man allegedly responsible for the brutal shooting at a Colorado movie theater nearly one week after the incident occurred. Police had not allowed anyone to return up until now, as they had been investigating and detonating Holmes' booby-trapped apartment. "Police will remain present throughout the night for security purposes," one Aurora officer confirmed. Investigators found Holmes' apartment filled with homemade grenades and 10 gallons of gasoline set to cause an explosion throughout the building as soon as someone opened the door.