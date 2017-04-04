Homeland Security Chief: Immigration Arrests at Mexico Border Plummet

Read it at AP
According to Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, the number of arrests of people illegally entering the U.S. at the Mexican border plummeted during the month of March. According to Kelly’s written testimony to a Senate panel, fewer than 12,500 people were caught last month, down from the 43,000 detained in February. According to the Associated Press, March’s number was the lowest monthly figure in 17 years—and it’s likely a sign that fewer people are trying to sneak into the country. Kelly praised President Trump’s tough talk on immigration and said the decline in arrests is thus “no accident.”