AS YOU DO Homeowner Makes Priceless 3,000-Year-Old Discovery in Garden Not bad for a day of home improvement. Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

Archaeologists have confirmed that a man’s mysterious find while moving earth outside his home is part of an ancient 28-foot statue. The man was digging outside his home in the village of Behebat al-Hijara in the Gharbia Governorate of Egypt when he unwittingly stumbled across a Piece of King Ramses II’s likeness. Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said the discovery led to the unearthing of two statues and a pink granite stone covered in inscriptions. Inspectors attended the scene and said the piece the man found was archaeologically significant, sparking an excavation by the Supreme Council of Antiquities. One of the two statues is of Ramses II, who ruled Egypt more than 3,000 years ago, the ministry said. Archaeologists believe the second may also depict him. The first statue includes a head of Ramses that is 5 feet 3 inches tall and wears a double crown, according to the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Hisham El-Lithi. Based on the head’s size, experts think the full statue would have been 28 feet tall.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register