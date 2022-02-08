Cops Arrest 17-Year-Old in Case Used to Justify Fatal Amir Locke Raid

Minnesota prosecutors on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 17-year-old cousin of Amir Locke, the 22-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by Minneapolis cops in an immediately notorious no-knock raid last week.

During the early-morning raid, Minneapolis Police Officer Mark Hanneman shot Locke—who was not the target of the operation—within seconds of breaching the apartment in which he was sleeping. Locke was armed with a handgun at the time.

On Tuesday, law enforcement announced plans to charge the teen—who is a juvenile and was arrested on Sunday—with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 10 death of Otis Rodney Elder in Saint Paul. A petition against the suspect indicated that the apartment in which Locke was fatally shot belonged to the suspect’s brother’s girlfriend.

This is a developing story and will be updated.