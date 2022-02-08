Cops Arrest 17-Year-Old in Case Used to Justify Fatal Amir Locke Raid

POLICE WORK?

Police said the fatal police shooting of the 22-year-old Black man was part of a homicide investigation that had nothing to do with him. Days after his death, they made an arrest.

Matt Taylor

National Editor

Getty Images

Minnesota prosecutors on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 17-year-old cousin of Amir Locke, the 22-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by Minneapolis cops in an immediately notorious no-knock raid last week.

During the early-morning raid, Minneapolis Police Officer Mark Hanneman shot Locke—who was not the target of the operation—within seconds of breaching the apartment in which he was sleeping. Locke was armed with a handgun at the time.

On Tuesday, law enforcement announced plans to charge the teen—who is a juvenile and was arrested on Sunday—with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 10 death of Otis Rodney Elder in Saint Paul. A petition against the suspect indicated that the apartment in which Locke was fatally shot belonged to the suspect’s brother’s girlfriend.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Matt Taylor

National Editor

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.