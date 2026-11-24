DANGEROUS DEFECT Honda Issues Historic Recall Over Exploding Airbag Risk Tens of millions of Takata airbags have been recalled due to concerns that they could rupture. Raquel Cunha/Raquel Cunha, Reuters # 1

Honda is recalling more than 810,000 cars because its airbag inflators may rupture. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said certain Takata front and passenger airbag inflators may rupture after extended exposure to high absolute humidity combined with severe temperature changes, which could degrade the propellant. The Honda recall amounts to one of the largest product recalls in history. A bursting inflator could launch sharp metal fragments, potentially injuring the driver or other passengers. The recall affects Honda Civic vehicles from 2012 to 2013, Honda CR-V vehicles from 2012 to 2013, 2013 Honda Accord models, and 2013 Acura ILX and RDX vehicles. Dealerships will install replacement airbag inflators at no cost. Honda plans to notify affected owners by mail beginning December 18. A second notice will be sent once replacement parts become available.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options