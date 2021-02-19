Honeymooners Horrified to Find Out Passersby Could See Into Hotel’s Mirrored Sauna
PEEKABOO
A new five-star hotel on the South Korean island of Jeju has issued a statement after revelations that its mirrored sauna had flawed glass that allowed passersby to see inside at night. The Grand Josun issued an apology after a Korean blogger wrote that, on the last day of his honeymoon at the hotel, he and his wife went for an evening walk and could see inside the sauna where they had enjoyed an intimate occasion just days before. “We could see the inside of the showers and bathrooms from outside, from the hotel entrance, walk path, car park, and from even hotel room balconies,” he wrote. “My wife and I were shocked to find this out. The thought that we might have used bathrooms and showers in front of many people gives me chills and we’re getting therapy.”
The hotel administration is now combing through CCTV footage to determine if anyone took pictures from outside the luxury resort. “The sauna’s operation has been suspended and we’re closely checking deficiencies and taking immediate action to correct them,” the hotel said in a statement, explaining the blinds were supposed to be drawn at night to avoid seeing inside.