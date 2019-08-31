CHEAT SHEET
BREAKING POINT
Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Demonstrators Defy Order Not to Protest
Hong Kong Police used blue dye in water canons and fired tear gas to try to disperse crowds of angry protesters who defied a ban on anti-government demonstrations for the 13th weekend in a row. Angry crowds of pro-democracy demonstrators snarled traffic and a group of protesters wearing black hurled Molotov cocktails at the Hong Kong government building. Police responded by hurling tear gas canisters inside one of the buildings people were gathered, briefly igniting a protester who was engulfed in flames. Despite the ban, hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers filled the streets, chanting for freedom. Protesters have demonstrated since June against meddling by the Chinese government. Several high profile activists were arrested earlier in the week, sparking new outrage.